What Is It About 'The Big Lebowski'?
This year marks the 15th anniversary of “The Big Lebowski,” a film that baffled critics and audiences but has spawned perhaps the most loyal cult following of any movie released in recent years.
The epicenter of Lebowksi re-evaluation is Louisville, Kentucky, home of the inaugural Lebowski Fest, a celebration that has brought fans of “The Dude,” as he’s known, together for the last dozen years, and has been replicated across the country.
Joseph Lord from Here & Now contributing station WFPL went to the 12th annual Lebowski Fest in Louisville this weekend to find out what it is exactly that inspires the fans’ devotion.
Reporter
- Joseph Lord, online managing editor for WFPL in Louisville, Kentucky. He tweets @joseph_lord.
