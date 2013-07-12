Bringing The World Home To You

Calif. City Moves To Freeze Ice Cream Trucks' Music Output

Published July 12, 2013 at 6:56 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. For many kids, the music of ice cream trucks is the sound of summer.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: And while that sound gets kids running, it gets some adults fuming. This week, the Long Beach City Council drafted legislation to limit when ice cream trucks can play music. Vendors fear it would melt their business. One councilman said he does like ice cream and ice cream trucks, but neighbors just need a lick of peace and quiet.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

