Jennifer Lopez Sorry For Appearance In Turkmenistan

Published July 1, 2013 at 7:05 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Jennifer Lopez says she's sorry for singing "Happy Birthday" to the president of Turkmenistan. The country's known for being repressive. Human rights groups say government critics can be tortured or thrown in jail. A publicist says Lopez didn't know any of that when she put on a traditional Turkmen dress to serenade the president. At one point, Lopez's choreographer tweeted: I wonder where all my Turkmenistan followers are. Guess he didn't realize that Twitter is banned in the country.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition