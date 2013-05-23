Bringing The World Home To You

New Jersey Officials Wrap Up 'Operation Swill'

Published May 23, 2013 at 7:17 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with a story of mistaken identity - at the bar. New Jersey officials have wrapped up an operation called Operation Swill that target bars who are trying to pull a fast one. They'll charge for good booze but actually pour the cheap stuff in your glass. They've caught 29 bars red-faced; 13 of those TGI Fridays. The operation involved confidential informants, gizmos to test out liquor, and more than 100 agents. I would say this was some top shelf police work.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition