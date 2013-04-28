Bringing The World Home To You

New Cuban Sounds Rooted In Tradition From 'Global Village'

By NPR Staff
Published April 28, 2013 at 4:31 PM EDT
The Miami group Tiempo Libre combines hip-hop, R&B, rock and pan-Latin sounds to create a distinctive version of Cuban <em></em>party music known as<em> timba.</em>
World music DJ Betto Arcos returns to weekends on All Things Considered to share what he's been spinning on Global Village, the show he hosts on KPFK in Los Angeles. This week, Arcos brings some of his favorite new Cuban music. His picks include Pedrito Martinez's convergence of Cuban and flamenco rumbas, an ancestral tale from The Creole Choir of Cuba,Tiempo Libre'samalgam of jazz, funk, and R&B and Yunior Terry's nod to salsa.

