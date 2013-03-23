Panel Round One

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Amy, the clothing company Lululemon took a big hit to its stock price this week. They're having a real crisis after a problem with one of its leading products, its yoga pants. What was wrong with them?

AMY DICKINSON: Sadly, I know this.

CHARLIE PIERCE: Uh-oh.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: They were a bit too transparent.

SAGAL: Yes, the question Amy is how did you find out they were?

DICKINSON: Well, the hard way.

SAGAL: I understand.

PIERCE: Almost ceaseless applause at yoga class.

SAGAL: They were see-through, they were see-through pants.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Lululemon is recalling the pants but for the brief period the see-through pants were out there, Lululemon's stock fell 6 percent and interest in yoga grew 8 million percent.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Now, you might ask, how does a big professional clothing company like this send out yoga pants without knowing they're transparent. Because, and this is true, they did their quality checks. They tried on the pants at the factory. OK, they're fine. They sent them out, but they didn't do the, quote, bend over test. Because it's not until you bend over, wearing the pants, that their transparency becomes apparent.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Fortunately, in yoga class you hardly ever bend over.

(LAUGHTER)

TOM BODETT: Well, you know, I'm happy to say I take a men's/women's yoga class once a week.

SAGAL: Yeah.

BODETT: When all the women bend over, so do you and you can't see anything but your own feet.

DICKINSON: If you're good at it.

BODETT: And if you try to look up - take my word for this - you can hurt your neck.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And how many times, Tom...

BODETT: That's not an approved posture.

