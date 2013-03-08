Meteorologist Forced To Sit In Corner Over Bad Forecast

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Finally, somebody takes responsibility for a mistake. Many forecasters predicted a monster storm would dump many inches of snow on Washington, D.C. The nation's capital shut down. But while the storm hit other parts of the country, Washington just got a bit of snow and rain. Channel 5 meteorologist Tucker Barnes did not blame the vagaries of the weather. He took a timeout, shown on camera sitting in a corner during the broadcast. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.