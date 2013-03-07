Guest DJ: Oscar-Winning Composer Gustavo Santaolalla

My literature professor in high school once shared a memory of growing up in the Argentine dictatorship that stuck with me: She recalled buying an AC/DC album as a teenager in the '70s, going into her basement with her friends, unwrapping the album and rocking out to the record at the lowest possible volume, so that none of the neighbors or passersby would find out what they were listening to. English-language music, particularly rock 'n' roll, was frowned upon by the military junta, and many were detained (and disappeared) simply for participating in the counterculture.

The anecdote stuck with me for a number of reasons. The image of a group of teenagers playing air guitar to a slight whisper of music seems to me like a very powerful statement about repression, the power of music and cultural defiance. It was in this environment that Argentine musician Gustavo Santaolalla began his musical career with the band Arco Iris. His love and commitment to music must have been strong: As he shares in this week's Alt.Latino, he was arrested and harassed by the authorities numerous times until, fed up, he finally left the country. Arco Iris has since become recognized as a pioneer in Latin rock.

Santaolalla's career only moved uphill from there. He went on to produce albums that became the canon of Latin rock, for artists such as Molotov, Maldita Vecindad, Café Tacvba, Calle 13 and Bersuit Vergarabat. His own work as an artist with groups like Bajofondo won him accolades, but he's best known in many circles for his soundtracks: The Motorcycle Diaries,plus the Oscar-winning scores for BrokebackMountainand Babel.His work has remained exceptional, yet incredibly varied, as he's incorporated influences from across Latin America, Africa and East Asia. With Santaolalla, you never know what you're going to get, but you know it'll be something great.



One other reason that my high-school teacher's anecdote struck me as odd was that, by the time she told us the story, the dictatorship had fallen. It was a horrible memory, and for some an open wound. The sociopolitical reality in which I grew up in Argentina was problematic, but still so different: Where others had tiptoed in the past, here I was, a teenager, wearing my rock 'n' roll band T-shirt, reading whatever books I wanted to read and listening to whatever music I wanted to listen to, at whatever volume I chose (as long as my parents agreed). Much of that music was the brilliant creations of Gustavo Santaolalla.

Here's to blasting the music, to those who still have to listen quietly out of fear, and to celebrating an artist who always refused to turn the volume down on his beliefs.

Mi profesora de literatura en secundaria una vez compartió con nosotros el siguiente recuerdo de su adolescencia durante la dictadura argentina que comenzó en 1976. Mi maestra nos habló de cómo había comprado un álbum de AC/DC y del placer de desenvolver un nuevo disco y escucharlo, en su sótano y con sus amigos, a un volumen lo más bajo posible– para que ninguno de sus vecinos supiera lo que estaba haciendo. La junta militar rechazaba el rock- y sabemos hoy que cantidad de personas fueron acosadas, detenidas e incluso desparecidas simplemente por participar en esa rebelión cultural.

Esa anécdota vive en mi memoria por varias razones. Creo que la imagen de un grupo de adolescentes bulliciosos pero asustados, disfrutando de un leve susurro de música, es un símbolo muy potente del poder de la música, la represión, y la rebeldía. Fue en aquel ambiente que inició su carrera el músico argentino Gustavo Santaolalla quien comenzó con la banda Arco Iris. Su amor por la música debe haber sido grande, porque, según nos cuenta hoy en Alt.Latino, fue arrestado y acosado en repetidas ocasiones por las autoridades hasta que decidió irse del país. Desde ese entonces, Arco Iris ha sido reconocida como pionera en el género del rock latino.

A partir de ahí, Santaolalla produjo un número de álbumes que pasaron a ser canónicos en el género, con el trabajo de artistas y grupos como Molotov, Maldita Vecindad, Café Tacvba, Calle 13 y Bersuit Vergarabat. También sus propias creaciones musicales fueron galardonadas, ya sea como proyectos solistas o con la banda Bajofondo. En ciertos círculos, Santaolalla es más conocido por sus bandas sonoras- Diarios De Motocicleta, Brokeback Mountainy Babel(de las cuales, las últimas dos recibieron el premio Oscar a la mejor banda sonora). Su trabajo es constantemente excepcional, e increíblemente variado, incorporando influencias de todas las Américas, África, y Asia.

Otra razón por la cual aquella anécdota de mi profesora sigue viva en mi memoria, es porque, en ese momento, me pareció muy bizarra. Para cuando ella nos la contó, la dictadura ya se había acabado, aunque aún era un horripilante recuerdo y, para muchos, una herida abierta. La realidad socio-política en la cual me crié en Argentina era ciertamente problemática, pero muy distinta a lo que me contaba mi profe: donde otros habían andado con cuidado y mucho miedo, ahí estaba yo, una adolescente, con mi camisa de rocanrol, leyendo los libros que se me antojaban, y escuchando la música que me gustaba, al volumen que me placía (bueno, siempre y cuando estuviesen de acuerdo mis padres.)

Y mucha de esa música, eran las brillantes creaciones del señor Santaolalla.

El show de hoy se lo dedicamos a los que le suben el volumen a la música y a los que aún la tienen que escuchar muy bajito para no crearse problemas. Y sobre todo, a los artistas como Gustavo Santaolalla, que jamás le bajan el volumen a sus creencias.

