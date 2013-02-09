Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who is the next historical figure to be discovered in some unexpected place? Paula Poundstone?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: They will find Ben Franklin wrapped in a bed of Forever Stamps, under a razed rural post office on a Saturday.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Tom Bodett?

TOM BODETT: The remains of biblical murder victim Abel discovered just outside of Paradise, Florida. CSI Tampa will determine that Cain didn't do it.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Kyrie O'Connor?

KYRIE O'CONNOR: The bones of Mongol leader Genghis Kahn will be found at the home of a hoarder.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

CARL KASELL: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Tom Bodett and Kyrie O'Connor.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to the crew here at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in the Winspear Opera House. Thanks to everyone at KERA in Dallas. Thanks to our fabulous audience here in Dallas, and thanks to all you out there for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you back home, Chicago, Illinois, next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

KASELL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.