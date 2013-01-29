Virginia To Repeal 'Living In Sin' Law

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Never mind gay marriage - Virginia is wrestling with the notion of two people living together. It's illegal to be an unmarried couple in the same home. Since the 1870s the state has banned lewd and lascivious cohabitation - a phrase that itself sounds lewd if you say it slowly enough. Now a state senate committee has approved a measure to repeal the old law. Supporters say it's been a long time since anybody enforced the ban on living in sin. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.