Wife's Phone Call Interupts Soccer News Conference

Published January 23, 2013 at 7:05 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Scottish sports reporter recorded a soccer team press conference using his phone. Great idea, but inevitably the reporter's phone rang. The soccer team manager picked it up.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Hello?

INSKEEP: It was the reporter's wife, who hung up in confusion, but then called again. And the manager answered again.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Sharon? Sharon. Sharon. You've got to stop interrupting my press conference, please.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

