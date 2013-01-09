Root Canals Are More Popular Than Congress

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Traffic jams, Donald Trump, cockroaches - all considered unpleasant things, but still more popular than our nation's lawmakers. After public policy polling found Congress' most recent approval rating is 9 percent, it decided, let's test Congress' charm against a couple of dozen other things. Root canals got more votes. The good news for Congress? It's still preferred to Lindsay Lohan, the Ebola virus and playground bullies.