Root Canals Are More Popular Than Congress

Published January 9, 2013 at 7:19 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Traffic jams, Donald Trump, cockroaches - all considered unpleasant things, but still more popular than our nation's lawmakers. After public policy polling found Congress' most recent approval rating is 9 percent, it decided, let's test Congress' charm against a couple of dozen other things. Root canals got more votes. The good news for Congress? It's still preferred to Lindsay Lohan, the Ebola virus and playground bullies. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

