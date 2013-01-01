Bringing The World Home To You

School Wants 'Bucket List' To Kick The Bucket

Published January 1, 2013 at 6:41 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Americans enjoy freedom of speech. Michigan's Lake Superior State University just wishes we wouldn't abuse it so much. The school issued its annual list of annoying expressions to ban. The list includes: trending, bucket list, kick the can down the road and spoiler alert. The top phrase to ban is: fiscal cliff, but spoiler alert - once that phrase is gone we may face some new phrase describing the next political mess.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

