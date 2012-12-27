Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Restored Wedding Album Given To Sandy Victims

Published December 27, 2012 at 6:56 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Mary and Lenny Buongiorno figured their photos were lost forever after Sandy flooded their Staten Island home. The waterlogged album with wedding pictures going back to the '50s was in a pile of roadside debris when bus driver Mike Valente spotted it. He spent five weeks meticulously cleaning and restoring the images on his computer. After presenting the new album to the overjoyed couple, he told the New York Post: I'm all about memories. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition