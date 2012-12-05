British Burger Is Hot, Red Hot

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Get them while they're hot - seriously, red hot. A new burger in Britain is topped with chilies that pack 40 times the heat of your average Tabasco sauce. The Fallout Burger is on sale at Atomic Burger in Bristol. It registers a million on the Scoville Scale. Scientists use that to determine chili heat. Who knew? To eat the burger, you've got to be over 18 and wear protective gloves. And I also wouldn't wipe your eyes after you take your first bite. Mm. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.