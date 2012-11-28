Bringing The World Home To You

Chinese Newspaper Fooled By Onion's 'Sexiest Man'

Published November 28, 2012 at 7:22 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. We all know The Onion is a satirical newspaper, so we get the joke when it named North Korea's Kim Jong Un 2012's Sexiest Man Alive. Editors at China's People's Daily newspaper did not. They picked up the story with a 55-page photo gallery of the pudgy young dictator and excerpts from the Onion's spoof. Gems like: This Pyongyang-bred heartthrob is every woman's dream come true. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

