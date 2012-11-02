Bringing The World Home To You

Photo Helps Track Down Calif. Lottery Winner

Published November 2, 2012 at 6:02 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In California, a surveillance photo made the news and was plastered all over the liquor store where it was snapped. The blurry photo showed a woman approaching the cash register, the object of a massive manhunt by the state's lottery. She was suspected of buying a winning ticket worth $23 million. Yesterday, alerted by her daughter, who'd seen the surveillance photo, just ahead of the deadline to claim her millions, the woman came forward. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

