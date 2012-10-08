Bringing The World Home To You

Thieves Steal Gorilla Wearing Sunglasses, Shorts

Published October 8, 2012 at 5:01 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Oregon residents are being asked to please contact police if they happen to see a 30-foot tall gorilla. He's wearing sunglasses and polka dot shorts, carrying a hot tub and may or may not be inflated. This giant gorilla stood for years on top of the Spas of Oregon store in Gladstone. John Harrison, the owner, is not sure how the thieves took down that gorilla, but he is offering a reward for the return of the animal he calls Marty. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

