Jack White Disappointed In Fans' Energy Level

Published October 1, 2012 at 7:34 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of Jack White. The musician once of the White Stripes was playing Saturday in New York and enraged fans by storming offstage after less than an hour. Mr. White seemed to blame the fans themselves. He complained of their energy level, barking out during the performance: Is this an NPR convention? We'll take that as a compliment. Rolling Stone says the crowd was actually so loud that White also complained he could not hear himself think. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition