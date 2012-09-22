Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next surprising thing from a hidden video? Mr. Roy Blount, Jr.?

ROY BLOUNT JR: It's not going to be a scandalous thing at all. It's just going to be kind of cute. And it's two old friends and they have been drinking, but it's Winston Churchill, going "Camp Town Racetrack, five miles long." That's not too bad. And then Albert Einstein comes in, they got their arms around each other and he says "do da, do da."

(LAUGHTER)

MO ROCCA: Did you just come from Disney World?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie?

FAITH SALIE: In light of the discovery of a papyrus segment that mentions Jesus' wife, the secret tape is Jesus' wedding video in which he announces it's his day off, so it's a cash bar.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca?

ROCCA: A video in which a cat is sitting at a laptop and laughing hysterically at a video of Glenn Gould playing the piano.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if any of that comes out, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you Carl Kasell. Great to have you back.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Mo Rocca, Faith Salie, and Roy Blount, Jr. Thanks also this week to Amy Smith, Shelly Klepp-Saddle and the staff and crew at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. Thanks to everyone at WABE. Thanks to our fabulous audience here in this fabulous building. I am Peter Sagal and we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

