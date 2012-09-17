Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

South Korean Men Embrace Makeup, Skin Care

Published September 17, 2012 at 7:25 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. South Korea is a conservative society where men are dominant and also, wear lots of makeup. A market research firm finds that this one, small nation consumes more than 20 percent of the world's male skin-care products.

An AP reporter describes women applying lipstick to men, security guards behind layers of makeup, and male flight attendants attending makeup class. A popular South Korean catchphrase is: Appearance is power.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition