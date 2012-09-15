Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what's the next YouTube video to cause a riot? Roxanne Roberts?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: During a campaign rally, Chris Christie will bear hug Paul Ryan, cracking him into a hundred little tax breaks.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: P. J. O'Rourke?

P. J. O'ROURKE: The sequel to "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter," it's Mitt Romney: Zombie.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Charlie Pierce?

CHARLIE PIERCE: Catholics protest as Clint Eastwood reenacts the Council of Trent with an entire dining room set.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: And, if any of those videos cause a riot, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis so much for filling in for Carl Kasell so beautifully these last few weeks. What a pleasure to have you.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Roxanne Roberts, P. J. O'Rourke, and Charlie Pierce. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll be back with you, with Carl Kasell, next week in Atlanta, Georgia. See you then.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.