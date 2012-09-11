Bringing The World Home To You

Remembering The Sept. 11 Attacks

By Steve Inskeep,
Renee Montagne
Published September 11, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

On this 11th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks comes some positive news. Construction at the stalled 9/11 museum project at Ground Zero in New York City is set to resume.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

That announcement was made by the city, New York State and New Jersey officials yesterday. Work on the lower Manhattan site had been halted by disputes over financing, accusations of cost overruns and questions about who's in charge.

MONTAGNE: Construction could start back up in the next few weeks. The governors in New York and New Jersey say they and New York City's mayor will work to make sure it won't stop again. The underground museum is located at the former site of the Trade Towers. Its collection is intended to include portraits of the nearly 3,000 victims, oral histories of 9/11, and artifacts like a staircase through which survivors fled the buildings in 2001. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne, one of the best-known names in public radio, is a special correspondent and host for NPR News.
