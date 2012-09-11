Bringing The World Home To You

Obama To Mark Anniversary Of Sept. 11

By Steve Inskeep,
Renee Montagne
Published September 11, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

It's MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And I'm Renee Montagne.

We wake up this morning to another anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took so many lives on that clear, blue morning of September 11th, 2001. Memorial ceremonies are now part of the American landscape. Firefighters in New Mexico's Otero County hold one, Fort Drum in Upstate New York has another.

INSKEEP: At the White House, President Obama took part in a moment of silence a short time ago, and is now on his way to a memorial ceremony at the Pentagon. He will also visit wounded warriors of the post-9/11 conflicts.

MONTAGNE: And in Reno, Nevada, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney will address members of the National Guard at their annual convention. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne, one of the best-known names in public radio, is a special correspondent and host for NPR News.
