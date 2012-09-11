Obama To Mark Anniversary Of Sept. 11

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

It's MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And I'm Renee Montagne.

We wake up this morning to another anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took so many lives on that clear, blue morning of September 11th, 2001. Memorial ceremonies are now part of the American landscape. Firefighters in New Mexico's Otero County hold one, Fort Drum in Upstate New York has another.

INSKEEP: At the White House, President Obama took part in a moment of silence a short time ago, and is now on his way to a memorial ceremony at the Pentagon. He will also visit wounded warriors of the post-9/11 conflicts.

And in Reno, Nevada, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney will address members of the National Guard at their annual convention.