Marathon Runner Shatters World Record, Or Not

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. When a runner, originally from Sudan, ran the Sioux Falls Marathon and shattered the world record by 25 minutes, he was as shocked as everyone else.

Maybe I'm lost - I don't know, Olok Nykew told a reporter at the finish.

Turns out, he was correct. According to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, he had arrived late to the race. He ran the wrong route - the half marathon.

I'm not cheating. I was just confused, he said.

