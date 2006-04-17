Bringing The World Home To You

Author Wades Through 'Mental Health Madness'

Published April 17, 2006 at 11:00 AM EDT
'Crazy' cover

When journalist Pete Earley's son was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, it sent him on an effort not only to get his son properly diagnosed and treated, but to understand the nation's mental health system. Earley's book about the experience is Crazy: A Father's Search Through America's Mental Health Madness.

Earley, a former reporter for The Washington Post, found that our jails and prisons have become our new state asylums.

