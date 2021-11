The year 2002 was a tough one for the people of Stonewall, Miss. The town's biggest employer, Burlington Industries, closed its factory, putting 800 people out of work. NPR's Kathy Schalch introduces us to Byron and Jo Dearman, both worked at the plant for decades. The Dearmans don't think they'll be able to find work anywhere near Stonewall and worry that they won't be able to sell their home.

Copyright 2002 NPR