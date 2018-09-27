Time To Have A Serious Talk About Liberalism

In his new book, political science professor Patrick Deneen calls on readers to take a long, hard look at America’s oft-exalted liberal ideology.

Liberalism, as Deneen explains, is rooted in the interplay between a limited but effective government and a free-market economy. But as the wealth gap in American widens, Deneen argues the residents who inhabit this liberal national landscape are losing trust in the ideological system.



Host Frank Stasio speaks with Deneen, an associate professor of political science at the University of Notre Dame, about his latest book “Why Liberalism Failed” (Yale University Press/2018). He speaks at Duke’s Kenan Institute for Ethics in Durham on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m.