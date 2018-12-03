Related Program: 
A Tech Ethicist Who Believes Games Can Do Good: Meet Phaedra Boinodiris

    Making gaming more equitable and shedding light on ethics for artificial intelligence.
  • Photo of Phaedra and her sister Ismini as the founders of WomenGamers.com
    Phaedra and her sister Ismini as the founders of WomenGamers.com
  • Photo of Phaedra with her mother and baby sister.
    Phaedra with her mother and sister. Her mother Despina was a high level engineer at IBM. In this photo, she was featured in a newspaper about her life as a woman in technology. Despina was one of 3 women who graduated in 1968 from U of F in engineering.
  • Photo of Phaedra with her cousins and grandparents in Greece.
    Phaedra with her cousins and grandparents in Greece.
Phaedra Boinodiris grew up in a family of technologists. As a kid, she and her sister tore down and rebuilt computers for fun and even designed their own games. But as they got older, they discovered the gaming world was not an inviting space for women, so they founded womengamers.com to fill that void. It grew quickly to become a well-known platform for women to review and discuss computer games.

 Inspired by conversations sparked by that project, Boinodiris went on to another big adventure: to build her own games that have a positive and significant impact on the world.  She became IBM’s global lead for serious games and embarked on a mission to teach businesses, organizations and schools how games can be used to solve complex problems and even change behavior.

Today she is a member of IBM’s Academy of Technology. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Boinodiris about her upbringing, her current work in artificial intelligence ethics and how blockchain might be the key to democratizing education. 

