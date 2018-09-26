Related Program: 
The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: The Art Of Movies About Art

By & 22 minutes ago
  • Alfred Molina and Salma Hayek star as Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo in Frida (2002), one of our listener's picks for best fine art film.
    Alfred Molina and Salma Hayek star as Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo in Frida (2002), one of our listener's picks for best fine art film.

From the 1956 drama starring Kirk Douglas and Anthony Quinn, "Lust for Life" is about the brilliant but tortured artist Vincent van Gogh played by Kirk Douglas.Credit MGM FilmsEdit | Remove

What happens when the world of fine art and the world of filmmaking meet? This month on Movies on the Radio, The State of Things is not tackling the art of movie-making, but rather the art of making movies about art. 

Listener picks range from new classics like “Frida” to the obscure 1950s Japanese film “Ugetsu.” This month, experts from North Carolina’s art world join the discussion with their film picks. Guests include Director of North Carolina Museum of Art Larry Wheeler, Director for Gregg Museum of Art and Design at North Carolina State University Roger Manley, and renowned artists potter Mark Hewitt and painter John Beerman.

 As always, host Frank Stasio reviews these movies with film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes. Gordon is a film professor at North Carolina State University and Boyes is a film curator for the North Carolina Museum of Art. Boyes hosts a screening of “Born Yesterday” at The Carolina Theatre in Durham on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. as part of her Moviediva Film Series.

Tags: 
The State of Things
Movies On The Radio
Art
Film

Related Content

What's Your Favorite Movie About Art And Artists?

By Aug 27, 2018
oil painting of Girl with a Pearl Earring
Johannes Vermeer

Jackson Pollock, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Frida Kahlo: all had rich stories to match their art. And those stories were further dramatized in the aptly-named Hollywood films “Pollock,” “Basquiat,” and “Frida.”

Where Art And Science Collide

By & Aug 8, 2018
An artist piece next to a science piece
Courtesy of Casey Lindberg and Ariana Eily / Duke University Rubenstein Arts Center

Popular stereotypes of artists and scientists are starkly different. While the scientist is brainy, analytical and often donning a white lab coat, the artist is inexact, eccentric, and creative. But the overlap between these two disciplines is far greater than what stereotypes may lead people to believe. A new exhibit on view at the Duke Rubenstein Arts Center explores the intersection of art and science and what happens when the two are in conversation with one another.

Movies on the Radio: Vacation Films

By & Jul 11, 2018
Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck in 'Roman Holiday'
Classic Film / Flickr - Creative Commons -https://flic.kr/p/VkLRWH

Vacation movies may show off some of the world’s most beautiful scenery, but the most compelling films are the ones that show characters another side of themselves. Take a protagonist out of her usual environment and anything can happen.