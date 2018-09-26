Movies On The Radio: The Art Of Movies About Art

From the 1956 drama starring Kirk Douglas and Anthony Quinn, "Lust for Life" is about the brilliant but tortured artist Vincent van Gogh played by Kirk Douglas.Credit MGM FilmsEdit | Remove

What happens when the world of fine art and the world of filmmaking meet? This month on Movies on the Radio, The State of Things is not tackling the art of movie-making, but rather the art of making movies about art.

Film professor Marsha Gordon and film curator Laura Boyes join Host Frank Stasio to talk about the art of making movies about art on this edition of Movies on the Radio.

Listener picks range from new classics like “Frida” to the obscure 1950s Japanese film “Ugetsu.” This month, experts from North Carolina’s art world join the discussion with their film picks. Guests include Director of North Carolina Museum of Art Larry Wheeler, Director for Gregg Museum of Art and Design at North Carolina State University Roger Manley, and renowned artists potter Mark Hewitt and painter John Beerman.

As always, host Frank Stasio reviews these movies with film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes. Gordon is a film professor at North Carolina State University and Boyes is a film curator for the North Carolina Museum of Art. Boyes hosts a screening of “Born Yesterday” at The Carolina Theatre in Durham on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. as part of her Moviediva Film Series.