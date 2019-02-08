Mississippi Blues Meets North Carolina Blues

Andrew Dillon grew up in Jackson, Mississippi where blues was not just a style of music, it was part of the culture and lifestyle. His father raised him in a house where music, instruments and performance were part of their everyday lives. It is no wonder Dillon brought that tradition with him to North Carolina.



Dillon is a teacher by trade, but on Sundays he plays in a local church band. The friendship and fellowship built there were the early makings of what is now known as Chicken Shack. The group of musicians went quickly to the big league, transitioning from rehearsing for church to rehearsing for the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, and the dream paid off.

Chicken Shack won the local competition and made its way to Memphis in January and competed against more than 200 blues acts. Fresh from its shows on Beale Street, Chicken Shack joins host Frank Stasio for conversation and performance in studio.

The group is Andrew Dillon on bass guitar; Nikki Benton on drums; Leroy Darkes and Brandon Chien on guitar; Kim Thompson and Crystal Cofield-Davis on vocals; and Dennis Spivey on keyboard. Chicken Shack perform at the Pour House in Raleigh on Tuesday, Feb. 12. They will perform as part of Imurj's Artist Member Spotlight Series on Thursday, Feb. 21 at Imurj in Raleigh and at the Corner Tavern and Grill in Cary on Saturday, March 9.