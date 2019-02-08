Related Program: 
The State of Things

Mississippi Blues Meets North Carolina Blues

By & 1 hour ago
  • Photo of the band Chicken Shack
    Photo of the band Chicken Shack
    Courtesy of Chicken Shack

Andrew Dillon  grew up in Jackson, Mississippi where blues was not just a style of music, it was part of the culture and lifestyle. His father raised him in a house where music, instruments and performance were part of their everyday lives. It is no wonder Dillon brought that tradition with him to North Carolina. 

Dillon is a teacher by trade, but on Sundays he plays in a local church band. The friendship and fellowship built there were the early makings of what is now known as Chicken Shack. The group of musicians went quickly to the big league, transitioning from rehearsing for church to rehearsing for the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, and the dream paid off.

Chicken Shack won the local competition and made its way to Memphis in January and competed against more than 200 blues acts. Fresh from its shows on Beale Street, Chicken Shack joins host Frank Stasio for conversation and performance in studio.

The group is Andrew Dillon on bass guitar; Nikki Benton on drums; Leroy Darkes and Brandon Chien on guitar; Kim Thompson and Crystal Cofield-Davis on vocals; and Dennis Spivey on keyboard.  Chicken Shack perform at the Pour House in Raleigh on Tuesday, Feb. 12.  They will perform as part of Imurj's Artist Member Spotlight Series on Thursday, Feb. 21 at Imurj in Raleigh and at the Corner Tavern and Grill in Cary on Saturday, March 9. 

Tags: 
Chicken Shack
International Blues Challenge
Blues Music
Blues
The State of Things

Related Content

Even Church Girls Get The Blues

By & Jul 6, 2018
a picture of someone signing a picture of the band
courtesy of Gracie Curran

Gracie Curran grew up in the church. Her mom was the church choir director and most of the music in their house was gospel. While her friends enjoyed pop sensations like Britney Spears, Curran says she never really connected to popular music until she heard Etta James. James’s voice and lyrics spoke to her.

Pembroke's Lakota John Wants To Save The Blues

By & Sep 21, 2018
Courtesy Lakota John

Lakota John did not have to wait long to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a touring musician. At just 12 years old he was invited to travel across the country and play his ragtime blues.

Carolina Blues Adds Foods To Their Festival

By & May 18, 2018
festival poster picturing a stylized image of a man playing the harmonica
Piedmont Blues Preservation Society

For 32 years, the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society has been hosting its Carolina Blues Festival, which it calls the longest running blues festival in the Southeast. Joining host Frank Stasio for a preview of this year’s events is Atiba Berkley the president of the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society. He’ll talk about the preservation society’s commitment to bringing blues to the next generation.

Meet Big Ron Hunter, AKA The Happiest Man In Blues

By & Oct 30, 2017
Music Maker Relief Foundation

Ron Hunter was born and raised in a log cabin on a sharecropping farm in the countryside near Winston-Salem, North Carolina. As a kid he wanted to be a cowboy. He often donned a cowboy hat and practiced country-western songs while riding a make-believe horse. Later in life Hunter found a deep connection with the stories he can tell through the blues, and he gained recognition for his unique style.