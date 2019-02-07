Related Program: 
Asheville City Government Delays Action On State-Imposed District Plan

    Asheville City Council remains quiet on state-imposed district plan
Why is Asheville not fighting a redistricting plan from the state legislature? Asheville’s local elections use an “at-large” system, which means that the six city council members and mayor are elected citywide. But last summer, state lawmakers created five districts for the Asheville City Council and delayed local elections for a year. 

Opponents say the state-mandated districts break up the power of the African-American vote in Asheville. Similar laws have been enacted in Greensboro and Wake County, but officials in those areas have fought the changes in court and won. Asheville City Council members have stayed quiet and so far have delayed action. Host Frank Stasio talks about why with David Forbes, editor of the Asheville Blade.

