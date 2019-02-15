After Nine Years In The Forest, Sculptor’s Work Melds Technology And Nature

Jean Michel Dissake was an economics student at the University of Douala in Cameroon when he made a radical shift: He left school and spent the next nine years living in the forest. He spent his days interacting with the trees and the river, and this deep connection with nature spawned an artistic passion and a career as a sculptor.
Dissake will lead a workshop at The Scrap Exchange in Durham on Feb. 24 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The public is invited to view Dissake’s work and meet the artist at a reception at The Scrap Exchange on Saturday, March 2, at 4 p.m. Dissake will also participate in a community dialogue on art, culture and ecology at Anchorlight in Raleigh on March 3 at 4 p.m.