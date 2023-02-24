Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC Award Entries

WUNC Continuing Coverage Award Entry: Moore County substation attacks

North Carolina Public Radio
Published February 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST

The following is WUNC's Continuing Coverage Entry for the 2023 awards contest. The focus of this entry is WUNC's coverage of substation attacks in a North Carolina county that affected thousands of people in early December.

About 40,000 residents in Moore County were without power for days, after two electric substations were badly damaged by gunfire on Dec. 3, 2022.

The attack also happened on one of coldest nights of the year. While some allege it could be linked to protesting a local drag show, authorities say they have not made any connection between the attacks and the drag show protests. Multiple agencies, including the FBI, are still investigating, and looking into who is responsible.

WUNC's ongoing coverage includes short updates that ran locally and nationally as well as debriefs with reporters.

