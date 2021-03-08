-
Students in Guilford County have tablet computers...again. The federally funded initiative first began in August of 2013, but school officials suspended…
Middle school students in Guilford County will face new punishments for broken tablet computers this fall.Guilford County Schools rolled out a federally…
Guilford County school officials and the manufacturer of tablet computers once used in district classrooms disagree on why thousands of devices broke.…
Guilford County Schools will get another set of tablet computers after thousands of devices broke. The company Guilford hired to outfit the devices has…
Leaders with Guilford County schools announced today they are suspending a tablet-computer initiative indefinitely. The surprising news came at a hastily…