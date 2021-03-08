Sustainable Waste

-
Visitors to the Neuse River Greenway can enjoy a large field of blooming sunflowers this month. But the greenway doesn't maintain the bright field of…
Many farms spread human waste on cropland to fertilize it. In this case, the waste is called "biosolids". It can carry household chemicals that affect…
The amount of garbage headed to the Wake County has dropped significantly in the past few years.In 2009, the county buried 460,000 tons of garbage. That…
Raleigh has opened what it calls the nation's most sustainable solid waste services facility. The new operations center was built to LEED platinum…
Orange County and UNC Chapel Hill are working together to make productive use of a landfill gas. Methane originates from the decomposition of organic…