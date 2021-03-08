McIntyre's Books

-
Mary Suratt is the first woman executed by the U.S. In 1865, she was convicted and hanged for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth in the assassination of…
In the mid-20th century, Henry Beam was a promising young poet from Cleveland County. On a trip to Paris, he returned with poems he claimed were saved…
