Anisa Khalifa, a producer on the Me & My Muslim Friends team, also hosts her own podcast called Muslim in Plain Sight. The show focuses on coming of age post-9/11 and how the Muslim community became both “invisible and hypervisible.” In this bonus episode, Khalifa and co-host Khadija Khalil talk to Joshua Salaam, Muslim Chaplain at Duke University, about being Muslim in the military, anti-Black racism in our communities, and Salaam’s musical and professional career.

