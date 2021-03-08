Incarceration

-
Darryl Hunt served 19 years in prison for a rape and murder he did not commit. The crime committed against him by the state — his wrongful conviction and…
Visual artist Sherrill Roland spent 10 months in prison for a crime he did not commit. What kept him going was a quest to fulfill his dream of going to…
Jimmy Santiago Baca is a poet whose rough and tumble early life is now the backbone of his work. He was born in the Southwest, where he was abandoned by…
A nonprofit in Alamance County is celebrating the second anniversary of its working farm. Benevolence Farm provides housing and jobs for North Carolina…
Once criminals have served their time, they are released and expected to return to being productive members of society. But what resources are in place to…
The number of incarcerated women increased by more than 700 percent between 1980 and 2016, according to data from The Sentencing Project. Poet DaMaris…
