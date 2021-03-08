-
Cat Warren is a North Carolina State University professor by day and a superhero by night. Well, sort of. Her dog Solo is a cadaver dog. Warren takes him…
-
Cat Warren is a North Carolina State University professor by day and a superhero by night. Well, sort of. Her dog Solo is a cadaver dog. Warren takes him…
-
A laboratory in Burlington will begin testing forensic evidence and building a regional database of DNA evidence in an effort to help local law…
-
State senators have voted unanimously to approve reforms that would rename the state's crime laboratory and toughen up standards. Under the bill, the…
-
People arrested for violent felonies and some misdemeanors dealing with sexual predators will have their DNA entered into the state’s database as part of…