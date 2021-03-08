-
In the wake of mass shootings in Atlanta, Democratic State Senator Jay Chaudhuri has renewed a push for a hate crime law in North Carolina. Will this legislation get a hearing? Plus, a resolution to call for a constitutional convention and set Congressional term limits advanced at the General Assembly this week. And Cheri Beasley will soon announce her candidacy seeking the Democratic nomination for a 2022 U.S. Senate race. Aisha Dew and Clark Riemer offer insights on some of the biggest political developments of the week.
Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church will host a celebration of life Thursday for Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), a longtime congressman and leader in the…
At one time, Eric Rudolph was one of the most wanted men in the country. He was responsible for a series of bombings in Georgia and Alabama, including at…
