Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Atlanta

  • politics politics podcast logo
    Why Atlanta Shootings Are Unlikely To Move North Carolina Lawmakers
    Jeff Tiberii
    ,
    In the wake of mass shootings in Atlanta, Democratic State Senator Jay Chaudhuri has renewed a push for a hate crime law in North Carolina. Will this legislation get a hearing? Plus, a resolution to call for a constitutional convention and set Congressional term limits advanced at the General Assembly this week. And Cheri Beasley will soon announce her candidacy seeking the Democratic nomination for a 2022 U.S. Senate race. Aisha Dew and Clark Riemer offer insights on some of the biggest political developments of the week.
  • John Lewis
    News
    WATCH: John Lewis Funeral At Ebenezer Baptist Church
    NPR News
    ,
    Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church will host a celebration of life Thursday for Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), a longtime congressman and leader in the…
  • Eric Rudolph
    Law
    Remembering The Hunt For Eric Rudolph
    Alex Granados
    ,
    At one time, Eric Rudolph was one of the most wanted men in the country. He was responsible for a series of bombings in Georgia and Alabama, including at…
  • Eric Rudolph
    Law
    Remembering The Hunt For Eric Rudolph
    Alex Granados
    ,
    At one time, Eric Rudolph was one of the most wanted men in the country. He was responsible for a series of bombings in Georgia and Alabama, including at…