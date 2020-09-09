Movies On The Radio: Films About Isolation

Feeling stir-crazy staying at home during the pandemic? Our next Movies on the Radio may be just what you need. This month with Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes, we will explore films about isolation and escape.

From Tom Hanks' deep and abiding relationship with Wilson in "Cast Away" to Brooke Shields' love affair with Christopher Atkins in "The Blue Lagoon" to Matt Damon's time stranded in outer space in "The Martian," we will talk about films that envision being alone and what it does to the body, mind, and psyche.

And we want to know your thoughts about a film that portrays isolation. Email us your pick at sot@wunc.org, tweet at us with #sotmovie, or just comment below.