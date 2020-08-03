Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Finding Inspiration Everywhere: Meet Author Carrie Knowles

Carrie Knowles giving a workshop as the 2014 North Carolina Piedmont Laureate in short fiction.
Courtesy of Carrie Knowles
Knowles' latest headshot.
Courtesy of Carrie Knowles
Knowles, her husband and their grandchild.
Courtesy of Carrie Knowles
The cover of Knowles' forthcoming book, 'A Self-Guided Workbook and Gentle Tour on Learning How to Write from Start-to-Finish.'
Courtesy of Owl Canyon Press

Writing has been a central part of Carrie Knowles’ life since she was a young girl. She pursued creative writing as her major in college, even though it went against her father’s wishes.

She paid her way through school with gigs writing ad copy and commercial jingles. And once she became a mother to three young kids, she helped to support her family with freelancing. Memories from childhood, living abroad and questions about art have all provided fertile ground for her fiction writing. Knowles has also spent a large part of her life working to ignite the creative spark in others, encouraging them to find inspiration in the everyday. As the 2014 North Carolina Piedmont Laureate in short fiction, she held 40 presentations to assist people on their writing journeys.

She is also the author of “A Self-Guided Workbook and Gentle Tour on Learning How to Write from Start-to-Finish” (Owl Canyon Press/2020). Host Frank Stasio talks to Knowles about her passion for teaching and writing, her two recent books and how her degrees in psychology inform her what she puts on the page.

Note: This program originally aired January 13, 2020.
 

