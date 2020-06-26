Safer-At-Home In NC For Three More Weeks As COVID-19 Cases Show Little Improvement

North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 of reopening until at least July 17. Governor Roy Cooper also announced a mask requirement that goes into effect today at 5 p.m.

These measures come as the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests hovers at around 9%, up from around 6% in early May. Host Frank Stasio talks with North Carolina Health News founder and editor Rose Hoban on the state’s response to coronavirus cases and how an old law meant to limit Ku Klux Klan activity limits Cooper’s ability to require North Carolinians wear masks in public.



