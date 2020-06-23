Immigration Reform Could Play A Big Role In November. What Else Are Latino Voters Watching?

Last Monday opened the beginning of a tense week for many U.S. immigrants. Then, relief: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday to uphold the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects over 600,000 people in the country from deportation.

In 2017 President Donald Trump announced his administration would rescind the DACA program, but the court ruled that his process in doing so violated federal law. The future of the program remains uncertain, and its fate may depend on who holds presidential office.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Laura Garduño Garcia, a DACA recipient and a community organizer with the immigrant rights group Siembra NC, about her reactions to the Supreme Court decision and the uncertain future of the program.

Stasio also speaks to Geraldo Cadava, an associate professor of history at Northwestern University, about the reactions of more conservative Latino voters and the implications for the November election. Some Latino voters have stayed with Republican candidates over the years despite anti-immigrant policies, but a growing young Latino electorate could sway November’s election toward the Democratic candidate.