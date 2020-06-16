Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

NC’s COVID-19 Numbers Are Going Up, Here’s How To Make Sense Of The Data

Senior Airman Ian Beckley
/
Coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations are increasing in North Carolina. There are more than 45,000 confirmed cases in the state, according to June 15 data from The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

 
As businesses reopen and summer weather lures people into public spaces, health officials in North Carolina worry about the pandemic’s increasing toll on the population. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state topped 45,000 this week. 

Hospitalizations are trending upward, and more than 1,100 people have died. Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen are reconsidering the move into Phase Three at the end of June. Host Frank Stasio talks with Liora Engel-Smith, a reporter for North Carolina Health News about making sense of the most recent numbers. Lisa Gralinksi, assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, also joins Stasio to discuss the state of testing and vaccines.
 

The State of Things
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
