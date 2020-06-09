Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

In Charlotte, COVID-19 Continues To Complicate RNC Planning

As President Donald Trump plans to move his presidential nomination acceptance speech to a different venue, the city of Charlotte continues its plan to host the Republican National Convention this August. 
 

 

North Carolina’s reopening timeline, now in Phase 2, still only allows indoor gatherings of 10 or fewer, making it difficult for RNC organizers to estimate the number of attendees, as well as the public health measures necessary to accommodate a gathering of any size. Host Frank Stasio talks to WFAE political reporter Steve Harrison about what may be in store at a socially-distant RNC.
 

