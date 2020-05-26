Cherokee County DSS Indictments Shed Light On Unlawful Family Separations

In North Carolina it is unlawful to separate a child from a biological parent without the oversight of a judge. But in Cherokee County, a grand jury has indicted at least three current and former Department of Social Services officials for allegedly doing just that.

Cindy Palmer, former Cherokee County DSS director; David Hughes, former child protective unit supervisor; and Scott Lindsay, former DSS attorney were charged last week with more than three dozen felonies and misdemeanors, including obstruction of justice and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Host Frank Stasio talks to Kate Martin, investigative reporter for Carolina Public Press, about what is at stake in the case.

