Pro-State's Rights Protesters Exercise Open Carry And Defy Social Distance

A small group, mostly armed, walked the streets of downtown Raleigh Saturday in support of their Second Amendment rights.

The group — known as members of a Facebook page called Blue Igloo — went viral when The News & Observer photographer Travis Long tweeted photos of a few of them placing orders at a local Subway restaurant, while toting military-grade firearms.

These are not the only protests taking place during the coronavirus lockdown. A much larger, unarmed group called ReOpen NC has been gathering at the governor’s mansion for several weeks to urge the state legislature to reopen businesses and restart the economy. Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC reporter Jason DeBruyn about both recurring public actions.