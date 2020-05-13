Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Pro-State's Rights Protesters Exercise Open Carry And Defy Social Distance

jason_debruyn.jpg
Jason deBruyn/WUNC
/

A small group, mostly armed, walked the streets of downtown Raleigh Saturday in support of their Second Amendment rights. 

The group — known as members of a Facebook page called Blue Igloo — went viral when The News & Observer photographer Travis Long tweeted photos of a few of them placing orders at a local Subway restaurant, while toting military-grade firearms.

These are not the only protests taking place during the coronavirus lockdown. A much larger, unarmed group called ReOpen NC has been gathering at the governor’s mansion for several weeks to urge the state legislature to reopen businesses and restart the economy. Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC reporter Jason DeBruyn about both recurring public actions. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBlue IglooSecond AmendmentJason deBruyn
Stay Connected
Stacia Brown
Stacia Brown comes to WUNC from Washington, DC, where she was a producer for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A. She’s the creator and host of two podcasts, The Rise of Charm City and Hope Chest. Her audio projects have been featured on Scene on Radio, a podcast of the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University; BBC 4’s Short Cuts; and American Public Radio’s Terrible, Thanks for Asking.
See stories by Stacia Brown
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Jason deBruyn
Jason deBruyn is the WUNC data reporter, a position he took in September, 2016.
See stories by Jason deBruyn