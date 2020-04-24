Bringing The World Home To You

It’s Not What You Do, It’s How You Do It: Balancing Work And Play In A Pandemic

Alina Vilchenko
Remember the days when school, work, home life and social engagements kept our schedules packed to the brim, and a little bit of leisure time was hard fought? The coronavirus has turned the work-life balance upside down for many folks. 

Some are working extra time, while others have been forced to leave their jobs. Whatever your schedule looks like, it can be hard to find enjoyment amidst the stress of the pandemic. This does not have to be the occasion for planting a three-tiered garden or starting your own jewelry-making business. The solution may lie in appreciating the small moments and lowering our expectations of what hobbies we can take on and what we can accomplish during this time.

Host Frank Stasio talks about mindfulness and leisure time with Jennifer Louden, a personal growth specialist and author of the newly published book “Why Bother? Discovering the Desire for What’s Next” (Page Two Books/2020). Also joining the conversation is Jen Johnson, a mindfulness coach and counselor based in Wilmington. The experts discuss the barriers to participating in leisure activities during the pandemic, and they identify ways to find meaningful moments however possible.

